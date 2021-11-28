GRAEF, RUTH

GRAEF (Koogler), Ruth Ann



Ruth Graef passed away peacefully on November 25, 2021, at Hearth & Home of Vandalia where she has lived for the past 7 months. Ruth was born and raised in Beavercreek and was a 1959 graduate of Beavercreek High School. She married her sweetheart, George Graef following her graduation and they resided in East Dayton until 1976 when they moved to Beavercreek to reside in the farmhouse she grew up in. Ruth Ann was a homemaker, Brownie and Girl Scout leader, 4-H leader, seamstress, gardener, a breast cancer survivor and a damn good cook! She worked in the cafeteria at Beavercreek High school for many years much to the dismay of her three daughters as this allowed her to always find out what was



going on!



Ruth was also a baseball "widow" for many, many years as her husband, George, played baseball and softball as many as 5 nights a week! Ruth attended hundreds of ballgames and



became a master at packing up the kids and a myriad of



strollers, playpens, diaper bags, food and snacks to occupy the kids while George played ball. It was amazing how much she could pack into the truck of a car!



Ruth was also a member of the Stillwater Quartet – a gospel quartet comprised of several friends and fellow parishioners of Aley United Methodist Church in Beavercreek. The group was well known at churches throughout the Dayton area and they left their mark on gospel music by recording a record



album.



In addition to traveling to a myriad of U.S. locations with George in their RV, Ruth was a devoted volunteer at Greene Memorial Hospital where she logged thousands of hours working wherever she was needed however her favorites were the gift shop and the coffee shop.



Prior to George's passing in 2018, they lived in Jamestown for over 20 years where they were both enjoyed the "country life". They were both active in the Jamestown Historical



Society as well as the Bean Festival and the Christmas Parade and associated activities. They loved the rural life and the many friends they had there.



Ruth is predeceased by her loving husband George as well as her parents Chester and Naomi Koogler, her infant brother Andrew and her older brother Warren Koogler. She is survived by her daughters Tracy (Mike) Buchanan, Donna Ryan and Karen Eggert as well as grandchildren Carly, Andrew and Cole. Arrangements in the care of Tobias Funeral Home,



Beavercreek Chapel. Calling hours are December 3rd from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral service at Aley United Methodist Church, 4143 Kemp Road, on December 4th at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Mike Helling officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Aley Cemetery. Note: The church



requests that masks be worn. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to SICSA of Dayton, Hospice of Miami Valley or the Alzheimer's Association.

