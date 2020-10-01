GRAF, Alfreda L. Entered her Eternal Life on May 7, 2020. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life on Oct 4 from 4-6pm at The Presidential Banquet Center, 4572 Presidential Way, Kettering, OH. You're invited to share refreshments, memories and stories with friends and family.
GRAF, Alfreda
