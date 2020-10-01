X

GRAF, Alfreda

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

GRAF, Alfreda L. Entered her Eternal Life on May 7, 2020. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life on Oct 4 from 4-6pm at The Presidential Banquet Center, 4572 Presidential Way, Kettering, OH. You're invited to share refreshments, memories and stories with friends and family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.