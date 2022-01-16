GRAFTON, James "Jim"



James "Jim" Grafton, 74 of Crystal Lake, went home December 4, 2021. He was born August 7, 1947, to the late Joseph and Hazel (Little) Grafton in Springfield, Ohio. Jim worked and provided for his family as a Tool and Die maker at Navistar for 40 years. He enjoyed volunteering for his local community club C.L.P.O.A. Jim enjoyed working with his hands and was known for his attention to detail. He used his skills to help restore the lake club house, docks, and anything else he could do around the lake. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and being with his family. Jim is survived by his wife of 37 years Jamie (Burks) Grafton; daughters Lucinda Wigal and Juli Butcher; sons Joe (Maria) Grafton and Darrell (Stefanie Brown) Grafton; son Frank Butcher; sister Eskelene Mae Monroe; grandchildren Justin, Olivia, Clare, Eva, Cayden, Layla, Raleigh, Corbin; and many other family and friends at Crystal Lake. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, David Grafton. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Crystal Lakes Clubhouse, 1 Club Circle on January 22, 2022, starting at 2pm. The family would like to thank the numerous people that have been there for them. Any memorial contributions may be made to the C.L.P.O.A. or the Crystal Lakes Sportsman's Club or Hospice of Dayton. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.



