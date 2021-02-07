GRAHAM, Bettie



Bettie, of Beavercreek, OH, was born June 26th, 1943, in Lebanon, TN. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 28th, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Glenn; loving mother to Betsy MacConnell (Chip),



Thomas, Kathryn Escue



(Brandon); granddaughter, Danielle MacConnell. She is proceeded in death by her granddaughter, Anna MacConnell. She was passionate about the arts being both a singer and performer with the Dayton Opera and symphony chorus,



the Sorg Opera Company and for ten years as "Lady Grahame of Beavercreek" for the Wright State University Madrigal



Dinner. As a painter, Bettie was an original member of the Beavercreek Art Association. She was also a long-time



instructor at the Beavercreek YMCA, and dedicated many years of service to the programs for children and adults in



the community. She will be greatly missed by her family



and friends. A celebration of her life will be held at a



future time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in



Bettie's name can be made to Angels for Anna at



https://www.facebook.com/AngelsForAnna or by mail to 8370 Garnet Dr., Centerville, OH 45458 or the Wright State University Foundation for the Glenn and Bettie Graham Scholarship Fund online at wright.edu/give/grahamschl.

