Graham, Evelyn R.



age 92, of Centerville, died Sunday, August 11, 2024. A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, at the Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Avenue, Centerville, Ohio, 45459, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. The service can be livestreamed at incarnation-parish.com. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com.



