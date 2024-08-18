Graham, Evelyn

Obituaries
8 hours ago
X

Graham, Evelyn R.

age 92, of Centerville, died Sunday, August 11, 2024. A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, at the Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Avenue, Centerville, Ohio, 45459, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. The service can be livestreamed at incarnation-parish.com. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Bush, Lynn
2
Burk, Rita
3
Baughman, Richard
4
Darrah, David
5
Ashworth, Phyllis
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top