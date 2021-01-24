GRAHAM, Robert

GRAHAM, Jr., Robert E. "Bob"



Age 76, of Dayton, lost his battle with COVID-19 on Friday, January 15, 2021. He was born May 21, 1944, in Newark, New Jersey, to the late Robert Sr. and Edna Graham. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his aunt, Linda Apking. He is survived by his children, Robyn Prescott, Robert E. "Chip" Graham III, and Bethany (Josh) Johnson; sister, Judy (Bob) Whitehead; grandchildren, Gus, Christine, Alyssa, and



Brooklyn; niece, Teresa (Mike) Greer; nephew, Todd (Beth) Whitehead; aunt, Helen Bowers; the Graham, Bowers and Luneke cousins; and his very special friend, Alice Pomerey. Bob proudly served in the United States Navy for four years and was a member of the American Legion Post #598. He was the number one Braves Fan and enjoyed watching and listening to every game. Bob is well loved and will be dearly missed by all those who knew him. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at The Sanctuary and Miami Valley



Hospital for the wonderful way in which they cared for



him. Graveside services will be held privately. A memorial



service will be held at a later time. Please visit



www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

