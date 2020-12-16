GRAMMEL, Jack



Age 87 of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020, at his residence. He was born on March 6, 1933, in Hamilton, the son of the late Albert and Helena (Schwartz) Grammel. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and retired from Champion Papers in 1995. Jack is survived by his wife of 61 years, Myrl; son, Scott (Beth) Grammel; grandsons, Tyler (Lindsey) Grammel, Justin (Ashley) Rice, and Collin Rice; great-granddaughter, Audrey Grammel; and his special walking partner, Mr. Beans. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lynn Rice; grandson, Dutch Grammel; and brother, Albert Grammel, Jr. Private Services will be held, and burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

