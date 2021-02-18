GRAMMEL, Robert L.



Robert L. Grammel, of Fairfield, age 84, passed away on February 13, 2021, at Fort



Hamilton Hospital. Bob was born on March 27, 1936, the son of Christian Conrad and Verna (Motzer) Grammel Jr.



He graduated Hamilton High School, class of 1954. On October 15, 1960, Bob married



Carol June Pottenger in Fairfield. He was employed 61 years in the construction industry working for Vernon Pottenger and Son and senior partner of Grammel Construction, retiring in 2016. Bob was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, a former trustee, choir member, and a member of the Marksmen. He was also a member of the Washington Lodge #17, FandAM and a 32-degree Scottish Rite Mason. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Carol June Grammel in 2012, and brothers, Christian Grammel and Donald Grammel. He is survived by two sons, DeWayne (Sharon) Grammel, Fairfield, David (Andrea) Grammel, Canal Winchester, OH, his daughter, Tari (Wayne) Randall, Deer Park, OH, and six grandchildren, Ellen Grammel, Matthew Grammel, Audrey Grammel, Annalise Grammel, Chad Randall, Curtis Randall, and four great-grandchildren, Kristin, Parker, Carson, and Abby Randall. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at St Mark's United Methodist, 4601 Fairfield Avenue, Fairfield, OH, 45014. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Joe Payne officiating. Entombment will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark's United Methodist Church. Online condolences are available at



