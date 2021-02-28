GRANT, Brian "Hugh"



(Hugh) Brian Grant of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on February 25, 2021. He was 61. Brian was born on November 6, 1959, to Mary Jane (Gute) and William Grant in Cleveland, Ohio. He graduated from Fenwick High School in 1978, and joined the US Coast Guard as an Electronics Technician in 1981, where he served in Gulfport, MS, and Woods Hole, MA, until 1985. He then



received a degree in Electronic Engineering Technology from Cincinnati State before a long career at Armco Research and then at Aginova. Brian married Barbara (Kleingers) Grant in 1988 and had four children. He spent the next decades committed to his family and community as a member of the Middletown Historical Society and as a Falcons lacrosse coach for ten years, one of his greatest joys. He will be remembered for his lively conversation, loyal friendship, generous spirit, and patronage of the downtown Middletown social scene. Brian was a husband, father, son, uncle, storyteller, professor, coach, artist, skeptic, comedian, tinkerer, gardener, waffle maker, polemicist, bartender, and "good cop" - and yet,



cannot be summed into words. Perhaps his greatest gift was giving us all permission to be a little more ourselves. He is predeceased by his mother, Mary Jane, and his father,



William. Brian is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter,



Robyn (Grant) McCardel and husband, Barry; sons, Peter, Jack, and Will; brother, Tim; sisters, Susan (Grant) MacLeod and Nora (Grant) Dobrozsi; and sixteen nieces and nephews. He will be remembered in a Memorial Mass on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 1405 First Avenue, Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. The family will receive friends, one hour prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 am at the church on Tuesday. Masks and social distancing is required by all who attend. We will gather at a later date with drink in hand. Donations in his name can be made to The Civille Scholarship Fund for Bishop Fenwick High School, 4855 State Route 122, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

