Grant, Chandra L.



Chandra L. Grant age 58 of Hamilton passed away Saturday September 9, 2023 in her home. She was born April 2, 1965 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of Phyllis Ashcraft and the late Bob Hail. Chandra worked as a supervisor for a fulfillment company. She is survived by her husband Todd Grant; daughter Brittany Grant; son Tyler Grant; her mother Phyllis Ashcraft, and her grandson Jaxson New, who was her whole world. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Wednesday September 13, 2023 from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral