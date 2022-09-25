GRANT, Richard

GRANT, III,



Richard Hallam "Rick"



Age 83, of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Rick was born on May 10, 1939, in Dayton, OH, to the late Richard and Helen (King) Grant, Jr. He graduated from Shattuck School in Faribault, MN, Class of 1957, attended Carnegie Mellon University, and served in the United States Army. Rick enjoyed his career and the friends he made at Reynolds and Reynolds and retired as Vice President, International Division.



Rick enjoyed his association with and the comradery of friends at The Miami Valley Hunt and Polo Club, The Moraine Country Club, and The Buz Fuz Club. He spent 84 summers at Higgins Lake, Michigan, enjoying family and friends, antique wooden boats, and fiercely competitive games of chance and skill.



Rick was humble and unassuming, a man of few, but meaningful, words and was thoughtful and generous. His mind was sharp, along with his wit. He loved to read and his breadth of knowledge led him to be a thinker, a debater, a mentor, and a leader. He confidently tackled the Sunday NYT crossword puzzle using an ink pen. Rick was quietly philanthropic and avoided the spotlight – supporting his own interests as well as those of his family. He was even keeled and lived his life without drama. Rick never complained and was unburdened by worry. He was a passionate car collector who believed that beautiful machines were meant to be driven and enjoyed. He was an active participant in motorsports, especially vintage automobile racing, for his entire life.



Rick's steady presence and quiet love were comforts cherished by all of his family members. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mimi; daughter, Liz (Charlie) Schroeder; grandchildren, Kingsley (Rachael) Schroeder and Thiele Schroeder; and great-grandson, Dewey Schroeder. A reception to celebrate an extraordinary life will be held at 5:00PM on Thursday, September 29, at Moraine Country Club, 4075 Southern Blvd., Dayton, OH 45429. Rick's family requests that memorials be directed to The Miami Valley School, 5151 Denise Dr., Dayton, OH 45429, or The Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton, OH 45409. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

