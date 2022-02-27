GRAVITT, JARALYN

GRAVITT (Reid),



Jaralyn K.



Gravitt (Reid), Jaralyn K. of Waynesville, moved to her heavenly home on February 23, 2022. Born in 1950 to Jack and Maralyn Reid, Jari attended Fairmont East HS. Jari graduated from Miami Valley School of Nursing in 1972 and worked at MVH as a Psychiatric Nurse until 1994 when she was forced to retire for medical reasons. Her body was ravaged by many, many medical issues, but she never complained. Instead, she lived an exemplary life as she battled health challenges daily. Her bravery and courage were fueled by her faith in Jesus. Jari loved her friends, family, and a peaceful lifestyle.



She is preceded in death by: father, Jack K. Reid, Sr., mother Maralyn M. Reid, brother Ronald L. Reid, and granddaughter Kara M. Gravitt.



Surviving Jari are: husband of 49 years, Jeffrey Gravitt, daughter Andrea Sinclair (Sam), son Justin Gravitt (Kristin), brother Jack K. Reid, Jr. (Sandy) and grandchildren-Elise, Parker, Corinne, Renee, Paiton, and Jared.



Visitation and funeral at Newcomer Funeral Home (Centerville Chapel). Visitation Wednesday, March 2 from 4-8 PM. Funeral on Thursday, March 3, 1:00 PM. Pastor Dave Holmes officiating.



Please send donations in Jari's name to: The Navigators P.O. Box 6000 Colorado Springs, CO, 80934 or Centerville Grace Church (Disciplemaking Fund) 410 East Social Road, Centerville, OH 45458.



Condolences can be left at www.newcomerdayton.com.

