GRAY, Dorothy M.

Our beloved Dorothy M. Holbrook Gray departed this earth on 1/8/22. Born in Franklin, OH, 4/3/29, she resided in Dayton for 47 years before

relocating to Franklin the last 26 years. Dorothy is preceded in death by her son, Harvey Daniel Gray. Dorothy is survived by her loving daughters, Jamila Kibibi-Kendall, Angela Jackson, Sheila Cameron, and Valerie Gray. Viewing, January 14, 12:30 pm; Celebration of Life 1:30 p.m. at HH Roberts. She will be so greatly missed. Please refer to HHRoberts.com for more details.

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

