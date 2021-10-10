GRAY, Jr., Howard James "Sonny"



Age 91, of Miamisburg, went Home to his Lord and Savior on October 2, 2021. He was born February 19, 1930, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Howard James Gray Sr. and Lucille C. (Myers) Gray. Sonny was an



Army Veteran serving in the



Korean War. He was the owner and founder of Gray's Tree



Experts in Miamisburg which is being continued by his son and grandsons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters and brother, Betty, Margretta, Donald, and Joyce. Sonny is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary E. Gray; his children, Howard James Gray III "Beau" and wife Lisa, Celesta Branscum and husband Wilmer, Betty McCoy and husband Terry; 4 grandsons, Joel Branscum, Michael Gray and wife Haley, Matthew Gray,



Howard was a long-time member of Miamisburg Assembly of God Church. He enjoyed riding his Harley, and he loved building things, camping and fishing. Sonny loved yard work and telling jokes. Private ceremony will be held for family only. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hospice of Dayton in his memory.


