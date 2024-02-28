Gray, James T.



Gray, James T., 76 of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, February 24, 2024 in his residence. He was born in Springfield on December 4, 1947 the son of George Thomas and Betty (Meehan) Gray. Jim was an electrician for I.B.E.W. Local 82 in Dayton, Ohio for 43 years. He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Clark County Bowlers Association, where he served as Past President and was in the Hall of Fame, Sportsman & Farmers Hunting Club for 53 years and a U.S. Navy veteran. Survivors include, in addition to his mother, his three children and spouses, Douglas (Teresa) Gray, Bryan (Debra) Gray and Natalie Gray; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Robyn (Jamie) Terrell and Tami (Chuck) Webb; nine grandchildren, Seth, Canaan, Elijah, Adaliah, Nikolas, Emileigh, Ryan, Dallas, Chloee; three great grandchildren, Zoey, Malakai and Ellie and niece, Sarah (Jared). He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Anne Gray in 2020 and grandson, Branden. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery.



