GRAY, Joanne



79, of Middletown, died on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Bickford Assisted Living. She was born on November 30, 1942, in Hamilton, OH, to Virgil and Dorothy (Stahlheber)



Taylor. She worked for Wells Fargo Home Mortgage as an executive administrative assistant. She was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary post 3809, the American Legion Post 218 Auxiliary, the Moose Lodge #501 and was a member of IAAP (International Association of Administrative Assistant Professionals). Joanne is survived by her daughter Cindi (Frederick) Keene, grandson Jamie Keene, sister Donna Jean Pugh and a nephew Shannon Pugh. She was preceded in death by her husband David E. Gray, her parents and a sister Betty Lou Taylor. Visitation will be Thursday,



January 13, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd.



(at Bonita Dr.) Middletown, OH 45044. Funeral Service will



follow Thursday at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with



Reverend James Anderson officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Day City Hospice, 8039 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, OH 45458. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com