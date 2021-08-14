GRAY, Kevin H.



Kevin H. Gray, 68 of Springfield, OH, passed away August 4th, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Marilyn Gray. Kevin is



survived by his children, Angie, Gwen, Calista, Luke, and



Andrea; his 3 siblings, 6 grandchildren, as well as many other family and friends. Kevin loved spending time with his grandchildren, reading and watching car races. His memorial service will be held on August 21st, more details will be shared to Facebook later.

