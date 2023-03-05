GRAY, Nancy D.



Age 90, of Miamisburg, passed away on February 20, 2023. She was born on March 26, 1932, to the late Charles and Vivian Gray in Marysville, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her brother Richard Gray.



Nancy is survived by her sister Patricia Reynolds; her nieces and nephews David Reynolds, Rick (Mary) Gray, and Nancy (Warren) Sumner, and Jeff (Debbie) Gray; great-nieces and nephews Jessica, Katie, Ryan, Ben (Savannah), Tyler, Kelsey, Megan, and Kelly.



Nancy proudly served her country for eight years during the Korean War in the United States Navy. Nancy retired from Ohio Bell after 25 years of employment.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Nancy to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420.



Memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439. Visitation will be held at 10 AM until the time of service on Wednesday. Nancy will be laid to rest at Miami Valley Memory Gardens.



To share a memory of Nancy or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

