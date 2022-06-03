GRAY, Nancy



84, died Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley-Liberty after a long



illness. She was born in



Middletown on Aug. 25, 1937, a daughter of Leroy and Lavonne Swigart. A 1955



graduate of Middletown High School, she worked at the



Middletown Journal, where she met Walling E. Gray, whom she married Feb. 1, 1958. In her life, she co-owned her own business, sold handmade crafts and worked in retail, but her primary focus was taking care of her family. She was an active volunteer and a member of First United Methodist Church in MIddletown. She would have described herself as a wife and mother, but she was an artist, a seamstress and a chef.



Survivors include her son, Andrew Gray and his wife Michelle; two granddaughters, Anna and Alison Gray; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her



husband and a sister, Marlene Andres. Private services will be held at a later date.

