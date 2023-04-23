GRAYSON, Esther B.



age 81, passed away on April 15, 2023. She is survived by daughter Angela Grayson: grandson Destin (Ashley) Grayson; great-grandsons: Aidon, Maison and Tyson; other loving family. Funeral Service 11AM, Tuesday, April 25th at Phillips Temple CME Church. Visitation 10-11AM. Interment Dayton Memorial Park.



