Grear, Norma O.



NORMA O. GREAR, 95, of Springfield, passed away at Hospice of Dayton on Thursday, July 11, 2024. She was born in Springfield on November 27, 1928, the daughter of the late Ralph and Pearl (Brown) Ott. Norma previously worked at Community Hospital and International Harvester. She was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She is survived by her son, Douglas (Becky) Grear; daughter-in-law, Linda Grear; sister, Barbara Ann (Veon) Christensen; grandchildren, April (Kris) Quillin, Douglas Grear II, Katrina Ruscin and Amanda (Brian) St. John; seven great grandchildren, Taylor, Aidan, Drew, Maizey, Lainey, Rory, and Zoey; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Gene" Grear; son, Richard Grear; sisters, Betty Lou Bergman, Dorothy Mae Boggs and Margaret Whipp; and brother, Ralph Ott. Norma's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2024 in the chapel of Rose Hill Burial Park. The family will receive friends in the chapel beginning at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Norma's honor, to your favorite charity. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





