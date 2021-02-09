GREATHOUSE, Margaret Eugenia "Jean"



Age 95, of Franklin, died peacefully on Friday, February 5, 2021. She was born on June 25, 1925, in Cane Valley,



Kentucky, to the late Eugene and Rachel Rice. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas E. "Tom" Greathouse; her daughter, Betsy



Greathouse; two sisters, Mary Nell Duncan and Dorothy Fawcett. Jean is survived by her daughter and son-in-law,



Marcia and Ron Keener, of Waynesville, OH; sister, Myradene Haynes, of West Chester, OH; and a brother, Forrest Rice of Richmond Hill, GA. She was retired from Sears at the Towne Mall in Middletown, OH. Jean has been a member of the First Christian Church of Middletown for over 65 years. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, with Pastor Connor Thompson officiating. Interment will follow in Springboro Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday.



Contributions in memory of Margaret may be made to Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties or First Christian Church of Middletown. Memories or online condolences may be left for the family at First Christian Church of Middletown.

