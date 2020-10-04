GRECO (Gibboney), Rita Rita (Gibboney) Greco was born on April 5, 1935, in Columbus, Ohio. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree from Catholic University in Washington, D.C. where she met her late husband, Bruno. Rita was a devout Catholic and belonged to St. Charles Borromeo Parish. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, nurse, and friend and was loved and respected by all who met her. She worked for many years as a Registered Nurse at the Green County Public Health Department, Nurses Calling and Maria Joseph Living Care Center where she retired as the Director of Home Health. Rita enjoyed playing the ukulele, harmonizing with her husband, celebrating her Irish heritage and practicing her faith. Most of all, Rita loved spending time with her family whom she loved very much. Family gatherings, especially the holidays, were filled with delicious meals, laughter, and singing - and she was the heart of it all. Rita is preceded in death by parents Lester and Angela Gibboney, brothers Paul, Jim, John, Joe and Chuck Gibboney, and son Mark Greco. Rita will be missed and remembered by; her sister, Marie Hensel; children: David and Pam Greco, Marisa (Greco) and Tom Varney, Sharon (Greco) Smith, Angela Greco, and Patrick and Natalia Greco; grandchildren: Andrea and Matt Velazquez, Michela (Greco) and Tommy Spijkers, Caitlin Smith, Nina Varney, Kevin Greco, Michael and Amanda Varney, Mary Claire and Andreis Greco-Castronova, Danny Smith, Tony Smith, Olivia Greco, Bruno Greco, and Sasha Greco; along with three great-grandchildren and 26 nieces and nephews. Rita died peacefully at Heartland of Centerville on September 29, 2020. Out of an abundance of caution during the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am Monday, October 5, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo church and burial will be immediately following at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of the Miami Valley. To share a memory of Rita or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

