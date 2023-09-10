Green, Fletcher

Green, Sr., Fletcher L.



Age 77, of CENTERVILLE, Ohio, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Monday, September 11, 2023, at Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd, Dayton, Ohio 45402. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com



Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

