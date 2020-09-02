GREEN, JAMES

GREENE, James Thomas 85 years old, of Edmond, Oklahoma, and formally of Centerville, Ohio, passed from this world to his eternal home on August 19, 2020. He was born December 26, 1934, in Jonesville, Virginia. After moving to Dayton, Ohio, he met the love of his life, Martha Jo Wilson and shared beautiful adventures together for the next 59 years. He worked as a lithographer at various printing companies in Dayton and Bristol, Connecticut throughout his career. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elsie Greene; his brothers, Dee and Bill Greene and his daughter-in-law, Traci Greene. James is survived by his children, daughter, Sara (Paul) Wright; sons, David (Lisa) Greene and Daniel Greene; sister-in-law, Wilma Salter; grandchildren, Andrea (Brad) Belyeu, Jessica Wright, Joel (Kailey) Wright, Timothy Wright, Caleb Wright, Zachary (Leah) Greene, Brianna Greene, and Austin Greene; and five great- grandchildren. "Pa", as he was known by his grandchildren and extended family, delighted in people and getting to know them better. Always quick to smile and engage with people, he loved a good story especially if it brought laughter. He served and loved others with joy and generosity. Family will greet friends 10:00-11:00 am, with Funeral Service following at 11:00 am on Friday, September 4, 2020, at MorningStar Baptist Church, 208 Nutt Rd., Centerville. Burial will be at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NAMI or Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements in care of Schlientz-Moore & Reis Life Celebrations. Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com

