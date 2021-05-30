GREEN, Josee

GREEN (Baker),



Josee Lynn



64, passed away unexpectedly in her home on April 17th, 2021. She was born on November 6th, 1956, to Arthur and JoAnn Baker in Dayton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her father, Arthur, and her grandparents. She is survived by her mother, JoAnn Millard (Baker); Children, Darci (Adam) Hodges, Danielle (Scott) Ward, Mason (Alexa) Green, and Everett (Tina) Green; Siblings, Jan (Ronald) Dill, John (Jeanell) Baker and Jenni Baker; 10 grandchildren.



Josee will be remembered for being a devout animal-lover, loyal friend, and always living life to the fullest. May she Rest In Peace. A private service with be officiated by Rev. Garth Adams.

