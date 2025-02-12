Green, Margaret

Obituaries
Feb 12, 2025
X

Green (Slaton), Margaret Evelyn

Age 89 of Fairfield, passed away February 6, 2025. Visitation will be held Friday, February 14, 2025 from 10AM until time of service (12PM) at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, OH, 45014. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton. www.avancefuneralhome.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Nossokoff, Norma
2
Askins, Donald
3
Barcinas, Joseph
4
Buckley, Donald
5
Craddolph, David