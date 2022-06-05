GREEN, Paul Wilbur



Paul Wilbur Green, 60, of Springfield, passed away June 2, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born April 13, 1967, in Springfield, the son of John Daniel and



Arlene (Chiles) Green. Mr. Green enjoyed fishing and spending time with his loving family and friends. He is



survived by his mother; Arlene Green, one daughter; Stacy (Anthony) Mowers, four grandchildren; Jaden, Bentlee,



Sa'Mya and Enslie, siblings; Cindy (Doug) Scott and Charles (Amanda) Green, nieces and nephews; Jason, Jessica, SteFnee, Jase and Haleigh, former companion of 17 years; Rebecca West and special friend for 45 years; Todd Cochran. He was preceded in death by his father; John Green, sister; Beverly Green, stepfather; Steve Bickers and Scott West. Visitation



will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will follow at 8:00PM with Pastor Wally Mason officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

