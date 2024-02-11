Green, Richard

Green, Richard Carter

Age 76, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 1, 2024. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, February 15, at Grace United Methodist, 1001 Harvard Blvd, Dayton, OH. Viewing at 10:00 AM. Service at 12:00 PM. Interment will take place at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. Richard's warmth, wisdom, and dedication to his community will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.

