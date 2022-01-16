GREEN, Richard L.



65, of Enon, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at his residence while surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 1, 1956, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Orlando and Thelmer (Woods) Green. Richard was a loving husband, dad, and grandfather. He is



survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Sheryl Green; children Jasper Green, Jodi Fox, Jennifer Green, and Jerrid Green; grandchildren, Taylor, Daylan, Elizabeth, and Cardi; sisters, Teresa Metz, Lorraine Holmes, and Falane Nolan; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Richard was a proud member of the United States Navy where he served two years during the Vietnam War. Richard was an entrepreneur and a plumber by trade. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, camping, barbecuing, and gardening. He



enjoyed nothing more than spending quality time with his family and friends. He will be missed by all of those who love him. A celebration of Life for all family and friends will be held at the VFW, 1237 East Main Street, Springfield, Ohio, on Saturday, January 22 at 4:00 PM. A private inurnment will take place Saturday, January 22 in the Donnelsville Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at



