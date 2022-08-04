dayton-daily-news logo
GREEN, Sylvia Maria

Sylvia began her life's journey on February 22, 1954, in Buffalo, New York, to Howard and Viola Smith Green. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Howard and David Green, sister Jacqueline Green and niece and nephew Tammy and Eric Besley.

Departing this life on July 27, 2022, she leaves to cherish her memory a devoted son, David S. Green (Fereda Tooson), sisters, Mary Besley, Nancy Green, Hazel Rountree, Regina Dixon, Pamela Green, Veronica Green and brother Robert Green, a host of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and Goddaughters, Jaquata Embrey and Mae Stewart. Sylvia was blessed with a loving companion, her dog Knowledge. Homegoing Service will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022: Viewing 10am and Service 11am; Agape Bible Fellowship Church, 2560 N. Main Street, Dayton, Ohio 45405. Glickler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Funeral Home Information

Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service

1849 Salem Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.glicklerfuneralhome.com

