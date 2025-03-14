Green, V. June



Age 97, of Brookville, formerly of South Webster, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 12. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Green; son, Harold; brothers, Jack, Richard, and Gene; sister, Edna Lambert. June enjoyed square dancing, golf, and traveling. She was a 35 year member of the VFW #3288 Auxiliary in Brookville and retired from teaching in the Northmont School District. Survived by her children, Barb Boggs, Dewey "Glen" (Brenda) Green, Gerald (Janet) Green; grandchildren, Gerald (Carol) Green Jr., Timothy Boggs, Emily Green; four, great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; brothers, Emanuel "Bob", Paul, Harry, Jerry; sisters, Ruth Neff, Janet Rollins, Margaret Barth. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 15 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., VFW Auxiliary services will follow the visitation at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. A second visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 18th from 11:00 a.m.  2:00 p.m. at Erwin, Dotson, Allen Funeral Home in Minford, OH. Interment services will follow in South Webster Cemetery.



