X

GREENBERG, ELLIOT

Obituaries

GREENBERG, Elliott J. Cincinnati- passed away peacefully, October 13th, 2020, a day after his 93rd birthday, loving husband of 61 years to the late Betty Oscherwitz Greenberg, father of Jeffrey (Rochelle) Greenberg and Shelly (Jim Faulhaber) Greenberg, brother of the late Shirley Gordon and Myron Greenberg, dear grandfather of Adam and Hannah Greenberg, loving uncle of Wayne (Debby) Greenberg, Dr. Phillip (Tim Wike) Greenberg, Cindy (Oscar) Jarnecki and David (Shelley) Greenberg. Private graveside services have been held, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Shriner's Hospital for Children or Charity of one's choice would be appreciated. www.weilfuneralhome.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Weil Funeral Home

8350 Cornell Rd

Cincinnati, OH

45249

https://www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.