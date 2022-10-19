GREENE, Cathy



07/06/1956 – 10/13/2022



Cathy L. Greene (Nee: Barnette), age 66 of Hamilton, Ohio, departed this life on October 13, 2022, surrounded by family. Cathy was born July 6, 1956, in Oneida, Tennessee. Graduate of Aiken High School, Class of 1974. Former employee of Proctor and Gamble. Cathy generously married Bill in 1978 and was his dedicated wife for 44 years. She is survived by: Husband, William (Bill); Children: Cara Greene (Jamie), Justin Greene (Julie); Grandchildren: Alyssa (Ernesto); Tyler, Wyatt, Emma, Evelyn, E.J.; Parents: Robert and Dorothy; Sister, Judy (Larry); Brother, Ralph (Joanne); and many Nieces and Nephews; Beloved Mother-in-Law, Carol Greene; Beloved Pets: Izzy, Peppy, Charlie and Coco; as well as many special Friends and extended Family. Nana greatly loved her family, friends, pets and all animals. She fostered and adopted many cats, dogs, and animals throughout her lifetime and found forever homes for many animals. Nana fought a valiant fight with cancer for many years. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Tri-Health of Bethesda Butler Hospital, Hospice of Cincinnati, and beloved Oncology Doctor, Faisal Adhami, M.D.A celebration of life will be held October 24 from 5-8 at Michael J. Colligan Lodge, 20 New London Rd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Casual dress is requested. For attendees, please think about a favorite memory or story that you may bring for the memory box. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the animal rescue of your choice, or Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

