GREENE, Nancy Joyce Age 89, of Middletown, OH, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Sunday morning, August 2, at the Woodlands of Middletown. Joyce was born on June 7, 1931, to Wayne and Elvira Stacy of Trenton, OH. She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Stacy; her mother, Elvira (Gillum) Stacy; her beloved husband of 60 years, Charles W. Greene, Jr.; daughter, Cheri Diane Greene; her sister, Jeneva Kelley; her brother-in-law, Herbert Kelley; her brother, Ralph Stacy; her sister-in-law, Marjorie (Shepard) Stacy; her brother, Woodrow Stacy and his wife, Jualita. Survivors include her daughter, Theresa Nurabas, (Rico Nurabas); her nieces, Sandi Kelley (Sue Wilke) and Susan Stacy; her nephew, William Stacy (Julie) and beloved great-nieces and nephews. Joyce loved living life and working, she was never still and she always was a Reds fan, even when they weren't doing well. At home she was the consummate homemaker. She was a successful manager of several departments at Montgomery Ward in Middletown. She cared for preschoolers at Middletown Christian for many years. She gave care to many patients at the Reed Chiropractic Clinic and felt that her years there were her most professionally gratifying. Her true joy was in assisting her husband in working in the deaf ministry at Grace Baptist Church in Middletown, Ohio. Her energy and passion for those dear people that made that ministry, hearing impaired or not, was genuine and lifelong. The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff and members of Grace Baptist Church for their prayers and support; to the devoted and caring staff at Woodlands of Middletown for loving her and watching over her; and for Hospice of Middletown for easing her home. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, there will only be an outdoor Graveside Service at Grace Memorial Gardens on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 11:00 am. Masks will be available and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Deaf Ministry at Grace Baptist Church, Middletown, Ohio. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences.

