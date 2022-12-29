GREENE, Richard

GREENE, Jr., Richard F.S.



RICHARD F. S. GREENE JR., 65 of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at his residence. He was born on July 9, 1957, in Springfield, the son of the late Richard F. S. Greene Sr. and Shirley Ann (Dyer) Greene. Rick was preceded in death by son, Jeremey Greene and one brother, David Greene. Survivors include his brothers, Doug Greene of Springfield and Bill (John) Greene of Dayton; sisters, Tessie Jenkins of South Vienna, Tammy Heaton of New Carlisle and Tracy (Butch) Grassie of Enon; sons, Mickey (Jenna) Webster of London and Chris Webster and along with other family and friends. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. You may express condolences to the family at



