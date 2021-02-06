GREENHUT, Mark



Age 69 of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was born on



October 6, 1951, in Detroit, MI, the son of the late Marvin and Roslyn (nee Lublin) Greenhut. Mark was married to Tamara Greenhut and she preceded him in death in 2019. Mark was a veteran of the United States Navy. He worked at Steinbergs in Hamilton for many years. Mark is survived by one sister Sheryl (the late Ron) Amracost and one brother Stu (Darcy) Greenhut. Mark will be dearly missed by all who knew him. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

