X

GREENHUT, Mark

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

GREENHUT, Mark

Age 69 of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was born on

October 6, 1951, in Detroit, MI, the son of the late Marvin and Roslyn (nee Lublin) Greenhut. Mark was married to Tamara Greenhut and she preceded him in death in 2019. Mark was a veteran of the United States Navy. He worked at Steinbergs in Hamilton for many years. Mark is survived by one sister Sheryl (the late Ron) Amracost and one brother Stu (Darcy) Greenhut. Mark will be dearly missed by all who knew him. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.