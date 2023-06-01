X

Greenlee, Imogene

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Greenlee, Imogene Richmond

Age 88, passed away on May 27, 2023. Celebration of Life services 12:00 P.M. June 3, 2023 at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1900 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Dayton, Ohio; where her family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until time of the service. Burial at Dayton National Cemetery, Tuesday June 6, 2023. Eulogist: Rev. Dr. Joseph Owens, Pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church, Lexington Kentucky. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory.

