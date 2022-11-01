GREENWOOD, Edward L.



Age 96, of Fairborn, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, October 28, 2022. He was born on April 9, 1926, in Lorain, Ohio, the son of the late Frank and Anna (Staehli) Greenwood.



Edward graduated from Lorain High School in 1944. He continued his education at Bryan College in Dayton, TN, (1947-1951) receiving his BA (English), Denver Seminary (1951-1955) M. Div., University of Dayton, MA, and Middle Tennessee State University for his D.A.



He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII in the Pacific Theater, in the Battle of Okinawa as a Radioman 2nd Class.



Edward pastored in Clendenin, West Virginia, was a Professor of English at Cedarville University (1963-1989) and also served as a Director of Summer School. He was an Academic Dean of Spurgeon Bible College in Mulberry, Florida, for 3 years and served on the Kyle Medical Board in Cedarville, Ohio, for 8 years.



Edward resided in Cedarville, Ohio, from 1963-1989 and retired to Lakeland, Florida, from 1989-2014 before returning back to Ohio and living in Springfield.



There was nothing more important in Edward's life than his faith in Jesus Christ whom he knew as his own personal Savior. He was a dedicated member of Southgate Baptist Church where he faithfully attended. Edward loved to share the Word of the Lord and one of the many scriptures he lived by is Psalm 34:8, "O Taste and see that the Lord is Good".



Edward was reunited in Heaven with his parents; his beloved wife, May Greenwood whom he shared 69 beautiful years; his siblings, Annabelle (Walter) Luettke and Franklyn Greenwood; and grandson-in-law, Kevin Rosen.



He is survived by his daughter, Esther (Mike) Lanham; son, Tim (Jan) Greenwood; grandchildren, Michele Lanham, Aimee (Dave) Hoskins and Paige Rosen; great-grandchildren, Zachery, Lauren, Julianne and Meghan Hoskins; sister-in-law, Linda Greenwood; niece, Judy (Norris) Smith; and close family friend, Martha Moore.



Viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 10-11a.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield with service beginning at 11a.m. Rev. Denny Moritz will be officiating. He will be laid to rest beside his wife at North Cemetery in Cedarville. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



