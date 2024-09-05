Greer, Gregory Lee "Greg"



Gregory Lee "Greg" Greer, age 68, of Beavercreek, passed away at home on August 30, 2024. Greg was born in Dayton, Ohio on January 19, 1956 to the late Paul and Opal Greer. Greg was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Kenneth Sproles. He is survived by wife of 28 years, Julie Greer; daughters, Elizabeth (Brent) Schmidt and Amy Greer; son, Preston Greer; sister, Paula Budge; grandchildren, Caleb, Jared, Jaylynn and Cody; special cousin, RJ; several nieces, nephews, family members and close friends. Gregory retired from the Postal Service in 2018. In his free time, he enjoyed watching Cincinnati Reds, Bengals and the UD Flyers. Most of all, Greg loved spending time with his family. Visitation will be held from 2:00pm-4:00pm on Saturday, September 7, 2024 at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek), where funeral services will begin at 4:00pm, with Justin Green officiating.



