Greer, John Frazer



GREER, John Frazer, age 70, of Kettering, Ohio, formerly of McLean, Va., passed away Monday, December 4, 2023. John was born August 8, 1953 in Washington D.C. to the late Ben Mac and Betty Patricia (Frazer) Greer. He attended McLean High School for three years and graduated from Marianas High School in Saipan in 1973. John worked for the U.S. Geological Survey for more than 30 years printing and delivering maps. John loved baseball and in his youth, pitched in the Babe Ruth league. He was an avid bowler, a massive movie buff, and a frequent visitor to McDonald's. John was a Washington Nationals fan, and for many years was a season-ticket holder for the Washington Capitals. Every year he looked forward to vacationing with his extended family at the beach in Sandbridge, Va. John relocated to Ohio 5 years ago, but his heart remained in Virginia. He would constantly update his family on the current events of McLean and Tyson's Corner. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him both here and in Australia. Left to cherish John's memory are his siblings, Colleen Greer of Arlington, Va., Kevin (Cathy) Greer of Dayton, Ohio, Janet (Mick) Marando of Sydney, Australia, Leslie (Kendall) Jones of Kilmarnock, Va., Aunt Pam Campbell of Maroochydore, Australia, Uncle Noel Egan of Canberra, Australia, numerous cousins-especially Anne Barriault of Richmond, Va., many nieces, nephews, a great-niece, a great-nephew and close family friend, Mary Ellen McInnis of Gainesville, Va. A funeral mass will be held at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, 6420 Linway Terrace, McLean, Va. on Friday, February 16 at 10:30 am followed by interment at National Memorial Park. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Dayton for their compassionate care of John. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



