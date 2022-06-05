GREGG, Deborah K. "Debbie"



Deborah K. Gregg "Debbie", age 71 of Dayton, passed away May 21, 2022, at her home. She was born April 23, 1951, in Alexandria, VA, to the late Arthur and Juanita Swanson. In addition to her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by her brother, Steve Swanson. She is survived by her three children, Missy (Mags) Gregg, Ryan (Bryan) Bansbach and Stephen (Kristen) Gregg; grandchildren, Zoe Gregg-Saurin, Daire Gregg-Saurin, Jasper Bansbach and Clara Bansbach; aunt, Diane (Jerry) Vonderbrink and numerous extended family and dear friends. Debbie loved all her dogs, especially Oliver. She was passionate about spending time with her family whom she adored with all her heart. Debbie was a proud alumni from The Ohio State University and rooted for the Buckeyes each fall. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 3:00 pm at Normandy United Methodist Church (450 W. Alex Bell Rd., Dayton, OH 45459). In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a charity of your choice, in Debbie's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.

