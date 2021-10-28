GREGG, Robert Albert "Bob"



Age 88, passed away in his sleep, at peace with God on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Bob was a very caring and humble man who saw the best in everyone he met evinced by his



commitment to the students he taught and the young men he coached throughout his



career. He was a champion of the underdog and helped the young men and women he worked with achieve their personal best. Bob was well known in the community for the many achievements of the football teams he coached, however, his greatest joy was received through his family and many lifelong friends. Except for a stint in the army and to attend



college, he lived his entire life in Dayton graduating from Centerville High School (1951), Wilmington College (1955), and Xavier University (1969). Bob was a dedicated, hard-working, successful teacher and football coach. He was a Head Football Coach for thirty-nine years, twelve years at Jefferson Township High School, preceding twenty-seven years at his



alma mater, Centerville High School. Bob was the consummate father and husband. He is sorely missed, but will forever be very dearly remembered. He is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-two years, Sharon. He was a devoted father to his children, Kelley Fitzpatrick and Mike Gregg. He was a dedicated grandfather to Michael, Steven, Kari, and Jack Fitzpatrick, and Bryan (Laura) Quinn. He is survived by his brother-in-law,



Howard Gorsuch; niece, Debbie Zeckser, her children, Derek and Daisy; and nephew, Gregg (Carol) Gorsuch, and their children Bryan and Tyler. He was preceded in death by his



parents, Viola and Ernest Gregg, and sister, Norma Gorsuch. Visitors will be received, 5:00-8:00 PM on Friday, October 29 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 81 N MAIN ST, CENTERVILLE. The Funeral will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 30 at Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln, Centerville, OH 45459. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Sonny Unger Scholarship Award, 550 E. Franklin St., Centerville, OH 45459. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

