GREGORY, Chie

GREGORY (Tokita),



Chie "Yukie"



Age 89 of Brookville, formerly of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 29, 2022, with her family by her side. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend. She was beautiful, kind, generous, and giving and was loved by all who knew her. She loved her family and friends and cherished every moment she spent with them.



She was born in Chiba, Japan, to the late Toku and Kou Tokita and was the youngest of four children.



Yukie met her handsome Air Force sergeant, Clinton, while he was stationed at the Tokyo Airport, while she was working at the airport gift shop. They married in 1958 and were married over 63 years. Clinton's Air Force assignments took them to Okinawa, Japan, Roswell, New Mexico, Dayton, Ohio, and Dover, Delaware. She was a dedicated and proud military wife, raising her children and managing her household while



Clinton was away for a year, serving in Vietnam.



Within three years of coming to the United States, Yukie learned to speak, read, and write English. She took her Citizenship test and became a naturalized citizen of the United States of America in 1964.



When Clinton was stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 1965, he and Yukie moved their young family to Huber Heights, where they lived for over 51 years. While her children were growing up, Yukie was a stay-at-home mother and school volunteer. She later went to work in the food service industry and retired when she became a grandmother. She was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren.



Yukie was an expert seamstress, cook, and crafter. She will always be known for her ability to make "something" by just looking at it and for her famous egg rolls, fried rice, ginger chicken, and fried green tomatoes.



After Clinton retired, he and Yukie loved babysitting their grandchildren (and grand dogs) and attending their various activities. They also loved traveling to visit family and friends and working in their yard and garden.



Yukie is survived by her beloved family: daughter and son-in-law: Jeanie and Dr. Thomas Kupper of Dayton, son and daughter-in-law: Larry and Shelley Gregory of Huber Heights, daughter and son-in-law: Janice and Michael Flores of Monterey, Tennessee, grandchildren: Spencer and Seth Kupper,



Kristin and Erin Flores, Emily Kleiner and Andrew (Kristen) Mowry, great-grandchildren: Kirstie and Dennis Kleiner, McKenna Riley and Porter Mowry, brother-in law: Matt



Gregory of Webster Springs, West Virginia, sister-in-law: Jann Gregory of Huber Heights, and by many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband: Clinton, and by three siblings: Rie, Haruei, and Kouichi.



The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff of Brookhaven Retirement Community and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for their loving and compassionate care of Yukie.



The family will receive visitors on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 4:30-6:00 pm at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45415. Funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation at the funeral home. Yukie will be interred privately at the Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association (Miami Valley Chapter) or to the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation (NICU Fund) in Yukie's memory.



