X

GREGORY, La Rue

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

GREGORY, La Rue

LaRUE GREGORY, 80, of Springfield, passed away at Villa Springfield on Monday morning, February 22, 2021. She was born in Graham, North Carolina, on January 8, 1941, the daughter of the late Clifford and Nellie (Teague) Pugh. LaRue retired from Kardon Composite & Tube and later worked at the Clark County courthouse. She was a member of First

Christian Church. Survivors include two sisters, Mildred Smith of Garden City, South Carolina, and Betty Kenley of Springfield; sister-in-law, Barbara Pugh, with whom she enjoyed

several cruises; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Gregory in 2008 and several brothers and sisters. A private service will be held at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME and burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.






Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.