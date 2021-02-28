GREGORY, La Rue



LaRUE GREGORY, 80, of Springfield, passed away at Villa Springfield on Monday morning, February 22, 2021. She was born in Graham, North Carolina, on January 8, 1941, the daughter of the late Clifford and Nellie (Teague) Pugh. LaRue retired from Kardon Composite & Tube and later worked at the Clark County courthouse. She was a member of First



Christian Church. Survivors include two sisters, Mildred Smith of Garden City, South Carolina, and Betty Kenley of Springfield; sister-in-law, Barbara Pugh, with whom she enjoyed



several cruises; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Gregory in 2008 and several brothers and sisters. A private service will be held at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME and burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.







