GREGORY, Naomi

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

GREGORY, Naomi R.

Naomi R. Gregory, 77, of Miamisburg, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020, in Kingston of Miamisburg. She was born on August 31, 1943, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Harold and Ruth (McLaughlin) Smith. She is survived by her son Glenn (Stacey) Gregory; two daughters Deanne (Jamie) Schramm and Debra (Eric) Reeb; seven grandchildren Alison, Megan, Madison, Jenna, Michelle, Cole and Trevin; sister-in-law Mary Lynn Smith; niece and nephew Bert and Missy. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Gilbert Smith. She will be buried next to her parents in Hebron Cemetery in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania. You may

