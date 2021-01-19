GREGORY, Ronald G.



Ronald G. Gregory, 87, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 15, 2021, lovingly surrounded by his family. He was born on November 24, 1933, in Springfield, the son of the



late William C. and



Edna (Doughman) Gregory. Immediately following high school Ron served our country in the United States Navy. After returning home he began a successful career as a General Contractor most notably building Windy Knoll and numerous custom homes throughout the Springfield area. Ron and his family were charter members of First Christian Church. He is survived by his beloved wife Patricia A. (Acles) Gregory with whom he would have celebrated 67 years together on January 19th. He is also survived by his children: Mark Gregory, Danny Gregory and Julie (Gene) Saunders; five grandchildren: Michael Gregory, Justin (Elysha) Saunders, Jessica (Zach) Brumfield, Ryan (Cami) Saunders, and Marisa (Gerry) Rodriguez; eighteen great-grandchildren who affectionately called him "Papaw Ronnie"; siblings: Bill (Janice) Gregory, Sue Davis and Terry (Theresa) Gregory; sister-in-law Rosemary Gregory, and several nieces and nephews. Twenty years ago, Ron suffered the difficult loss of his twin brother Don. When Ron and Don were boys, their father would always say "come here twins" rarely calling them by their first names and throughout their lives the brothers remained very close. Ron was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law Jim Davis and his very special Aunt Betty Douhman Dillahunt. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, January 21st at 2:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME as well as live streaming through Littleton & Rue's Facebook page. The family will receive friends from



1-2:00 p.m. Entombment will follow in the Ferncliff Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight, www.honorflight.org. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com.



