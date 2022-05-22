GREMLING, Robert P.



Age 74, of Kettering, passed away due to health complications, on Sunday, May 15, 2022. He was born in Dayton on September 30, 1947, to the late Richard and Catherine (Fecher) Gremling. Bob is survived by his siblings, Rick (Lynn) Gremling, Tom Gremling, Jackie (Russ) Larish, Jerry (Daqaree) Gremling, John Gremling, and Chris (Julie) Gremling; nieces and nephews, April (Bryan) Davidson, Ashley (Thomas) Cotterman, Genevieve (Clay) Gremling Springer, David, Alexa, Megan and Mitch Gremling; great-nieces and nephews, |Stanton and Maylin Davidson, Connor and Kessler Springer; and his honorary drum circle family. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 2-4 pm at the Newcomer North Dayton Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. A celebration of life will follow at 4pm. To send the family a special message, please visit



