GRESS, Taylor



Age 27, died February 5, 2022, in Dayton. She was born November 10, 1994, in Dayton to Steven Gress and Leslie Call.



Taylor is survived by her father Steven L. (Sheila) Gress, mother Leslie Call; 2 daughters Leyna and Emery; siblings Heather



(Kevin) Mehl, Jonica (Jorge) Olivo, Alexandra Barnett, Sarah (David) Owens, Brooke Sparks and Thomas Sparks, Ryan Call, Leslen Switzer, Allona Brooks and Aloria Bolton and special mention, Mary Duwel and Pam Armstrong; paternal grandmother, Julia Joan Gress; aunts Stephanie Gress and Stacey



Jarvis and numerous beautiful nieces, nephews, cousins



including Kara (Brad) Bercot, Morgan (Bree) Kauffer,



Samantha Lentz, Jason (Natalie) Lentz, Christian Jarvis,



extended family and dear friends. Taylor was preceded in death by her grandfather, Jerry Lee Gress and many great-grandparents as well as her best friend and sister Krista Gress.



Taylor was known as Tae to all that loved her. She was creative and loving. She lived life out loud and loved those who stood by her immensely. Her beauty lives on through her daughters and all who loved her. In Taylor's honor remember to say I love you out loud and often.



A Funeral Service will be held 1pm, Friday, at Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH 45415. The family will receive friends from 11am until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment immediately following at Poplar Hill Cemetery. Online memories and



condolences may be left for the family at



www.bakerhazelsnider.com