GREVEY,



Michaele Sullivan



Michaele Sullivan Grevey, age 87, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020. Michaele was married for 32 years to Norman G. Grevey. Michaele was a loving mother of Jill (Tim), Kevin



(Sandy), Bryan (Alene), Scott (Karen), Sarah (Sam), Norm



(Angie); proud grandmother to 16 grandchildren: Ryan (Kelly), Reagan (Ann), Ross, Amanda (Rob), Andrew, Kevin, Erin, Kara, BJ, Kristen (Kyle), Morgan (Andrew), Stephanie, Sammy, Connor, Catie and Chase. Michaele was a devoted great-grandmother to Tim, Andy, Knoah and Ronan. She is survived by many loving friends and relatives including her sister



Marcia Reist (Tom now deceased), step-sister, Dawn Sullivan (son Travis), step-brother, Barry (Debbie) Sullivan, and



nephews, Mark (Diane), Mike (Kim), and Marty (Annie). She will be missed by her loving friend and former co-worker, Lynn Kinkaid. Michaele was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on



November 12, 1933, to Charles and Ann (Erhart) Sullivan. She treasured her family above all else. She was a devoted



mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Nothing brought her more joy than being with her family especially attending their sporting events and activities. Her love of sports came from outings with her dad who took her at an early age to Notre Dame football games. Her



enthusiasm for sports was passed on to all her children and she continued to be an avid sports fan. She tried to never miss one of their games. She was a frequent fan at UK games watching Kevin, University of South Carolina cheering for



Bryan, at Pitt supporting Scott, at University of Dayton rooting on Norm and at University of South Carolina watching Sarah cheer. She was thrilled when she could be in the stands for Kevin's games with Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Bullets. She tried to attend as many of her grandchildren's games and activities as she could. They loved having Grandma there cheering for them! Michaele's faith was an important aspect of her life. She attended Hamilton High where she was a cheerleader. While raising her family she managed to be a part of so many community activities and charities. Some of those include: PTO President, President of Civelles, President of Butler County Women's Association, member of League of Voters, Election Judge and a member of the Taft and



Hamilton High Booster Clubs. In addition to her family and commitment to community, she also found time to play tennis and bridge. Michaele's tireless energy led her to a job at



Lazarus Department Store. She applied her work ethic and her always "do your best attitude to the job" and was awarded top sale person in the entire company. While working there, she attended night school at D. Russell Lee to pursue a career in computers. Always seeking more opportunity, she took a job at Ohio Casualty and then went on to the Butler County Auditor's Office. That was where she truly shined. She had her most rewarding experience while working there until her



retirement. Michaele was known for her style, her unwavering loyalty and her kindness to others. She was blessed with a wide circle of friends who knew her as the life of the party. Everyone knew Michaele liked a "good pour". Other than her love of sports, she loved to travel whether it be to see her



children in their respective homes or family trips to Hilton Head. Each gave her the opportunity to spend time with her grandchildren and children, and make special memories. The joy that Michaele brought to her family and friends was



immeasurable. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. A special thank you to Dr. Winters, Dr. Karnik and Dr. Onadeko as well as the entire staff at Berkeley Care. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church. Private entombment will be at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Community First Solutions, Employee Celebration Fund, 230 Ludlow Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

